NEW DELHI: A day ahead of the BRICS summit in China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he is looking forward to productive discussions and positive outcomes during the multilateral forum.

The Prime Minister will visit Xiamen, China from September 3 to 5 to attend the ninth BRICS summit.

In a Facebook post, the Prime Minister said, “India had the privilege of hosting the previous Summit in Goa in October last year. I look forward to building upon the results and outcomes of the Goa Summit. I also look forward to productive discussions and positive outcomes that will support the agenda of a stronger BRICS partnership under the chairmanship of China.”

The Prime Minister further stated that he will also interact with the BRICS Business Council represented by captains of industry from all five countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).

“In addition, I look forward to engaging with leaders of nine other countries, including BRICS partners, in an Emerging Markets and Developing Countries Dialogue, hosted by President Xi Jinping on 5 September,” the Prime Minister’s post said.

He further said that he would also meet leaders bilaterally on the sidelines of the summit.

Highlighting the significance of BRICS, the Prime Minister said it has important contributions in addressing global challenges and upholding world peace and security.

“India attaches high importance to the role of BRICS that has begun a second decade of its partnership for progress and peace,” he added.