In this image released by 112 Comunidad de Madrid, the Madrid emergency services on Saturday Sept. 2, 2017, firefighters work at the scene of a fire which produced a toxic cloud in the south of Madrid, Spain. | AP

MADRID: Spanish emergency services have warned residents in southern Madrid to remain in their homes to avoid a toxic cloud produced by a fire in a nearby industrial building.

Madrid's emergency services said via social media on Saturday that firefighters are working to put out the blaze in the neighborhood of Fuenlabrada.

They said that one man has been taken to hospital to treat burns. A nearby hotel and industrial building have also been evacuated.