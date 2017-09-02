Spain: Fire produces toxic cloud in southern Madrid
By Associated Press | Published: 02nd September 2017 06:29 PM |
Last Updated: 02nd September 2017 06:29 PM
MADRID: Spanish emergency services have warned residents in southern Madrid to remain in their homes to avoid a toxic cloud produced by a fire in a nearby industrial building.
Madrid's emergency services said via social media on Saturday that firefighters are working to put out the blaze in the neighborhood of Fuenlabrada.
They said that one man has been taken to hospital to treat burns. A nearby hotel and industrial building have also been evacuated.