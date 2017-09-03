STRASBOURG: Fifteen people were injured, two of them seriously, when they were struck by lightning during a music festival in northeast France today, local officials said.

"The lightning struck in several areas during" the Vieux Canal festival in the northeast town of Azerailles, the regional council said in a statement.

A woman in her 60s and a 44-year-old man were said to be in serious condition after being struck. The victims were "directly hit by the lightning and suffered burns".

Those injured received first aid from the festival's emergency centre before being taken to hospitals in the area.

