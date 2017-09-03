KATHMANDU: At least 19 students have died in the widespread flooding in Nepal, officials said today.

According to a spokesperson of the Ministry of Education, the students died over the past few weeks and were mostly from the southern districts, including the worst-hit Chitwan and Makwanpur.

Nearly 500 school buildings have been damaged due to the monsoon-triggered floods and landslides, officials said, adding the damage in Jhapa and Sunsari districts were yet to be assessed.

The ministry said that most of the people affected by the flooding have been taking shelter in the schools.

Some 38 schools in Saptari district have incurred losses of Rs 20 million while 26 schools in Dhanusha have suffered losses to property worth Rs 6.6 million due to the natural disaster.

More than 150 people were killed in Nepal this year.