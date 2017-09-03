MUSCAT: All 20 sailors on board were rescued as a Tanzanian-flagged cargo ship sank off the coast of Oman on Sunday, the transport ministry said.

The ship, carrying sand and iron rods from the Emirates to Eritrea, sank off Lakabi, 770 kilometres (478 miles) south of Muscat, it said in a statement carried by Oman News Agency.

It said a fishing boat rescued the crew from the sinking ship.