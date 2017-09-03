GERMANY: German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday urged tougher EU sanctions against North Korea, saying Pyongyang has "reached a new dimension of provocation" with its latest nuclear test.

"The chancellor and the president are in agreement that North Korea has trampled on international law and that the international community must therefore react with determination against this new escalation," Merkel's office said in a statement after she spoke on the phone with Macron.

Both leaders "are calling for tougher EU sanctions against North Korea," it added.

Separately, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said Pyongyang's latest test "means that we have to find a level-headed but clear answer".

"We will discuss this reaction with our partners in the EU. I am sure that the UN Security Council will also take necessary measures in a decisive manner," he said.