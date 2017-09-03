FRANKFURT AM MAIN: A high-school dropout who grafted his way into the EU corridors of power, Germany's Martin Schulz is used to battling the odds. But taking on Angela Merkel may be his most unenviable challenge yet.

When the bearded 61-year-old announced in January he was giving up his role as European Parliament chief to become the Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader and its candidate for chancellor, he was welcomed home with open arms.

The so-called "Schulz-effect" saw the Social Democrats surge in the polls, and a YouTube song captured the enthusiasm with the lyrics: "The Schulz train is rolling, and it has no brakes, it's running at full steam to the chancellery."

But with three weeks to go until the vote, it seems the train has run out of steam.

In what by many accounts has been a sleepy campaign season for the September 24 vote, Schulz has struggled to maintain the momentum while Merkel, by doing very little, is more than ever seen as a safe pair of hands in an uncertain world.

The latest survey by pollster Infratest dimap found that 49 percent of Germans would vote for Merkel if the chancellor were elected directly, compared with 26 percent for Schulz.

"Martin Schulz's position is unenviable, that much is true," Berlin's Tagesspiegel newspaper wrote, dubbing him "the shadow-boxer" for his frustrated attempts to spar with Europe's most powerful woman.

Personal catastrophes

Schulz's dwindling fortunes come despite his best efforts to shed his image as a European bureaucrat and play up his compelling, pull-yourself-up-by-your-bootstraps life story.

After leaving high school without graduating, Schulz suffered a knee injury that dashed his dream of becoming a pro footballer.

Barely in his twenties, a despondent Schulz turned to alcohol, an addiction he eventually overcame and has talked about openly.

Seizing what he has called a second chance in life, he went on to open a bookshop.

After taking an early liking to politics, he was elected mayor of the western town of Wuerselen at the age of 31 -- the youngest ever official to hold such a post in the populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia. He served for 11 years.

In 1994, the Social Democrat was elected to the European Parliament and stayed in Brussels for the next two decades, rising to become president of the EU's only elected body in 2012.

Schulz, who taught himself five languages, said his past struggles shaped the man he is today.

"I believe I'm the only senior politician in Germany to openly admit my personal catastrophes," Schulz told Der Spiegel weekly in a recent interview.

"Some people have a problem with that. But others say: he fought his way out of that mess. He's not as polished as other politicians."

While some accuse him of being precisely the kind of Brussels insider voters distrust, the staunchly pro-European Schulz says his connections make him a heavyweight on the global stage.

"When you have been in Europe as long as I have, you know every Tom, Dick and Harry," he once bragged.

For more than 30 years Schulz has been married to Inge, a landscape architect who studiously avoids the limelight.

"You can handle the politics on your own," Schulz said she told him at the start of his career.

The couple have two grown children, a son and daughter.

Unlucky

Commentators say Schulz's slide in the polls is partly down to bad luck.

The SPD lost three consecutive state elections to Merkel's conservatives this year. Mainly swung by regional issues, they nevertheless raised doubts about Schulz's ability to thwart Merkel's ambitions for a fourth term.

Recent political turmoil in the key state of Lower Saxony has added to his woes, with the defection by a Greens MP leading to the sudden collapse of the SPD-led coalition there.

"Martin Schulz is farther away from victory than ever before," Spiegel said, labelling the veteran politician a "Pechmagnet", or magnet for bad luck.

But observers say Schulz has also made mistakes of his own.

With the economy humming and employment at a record high, his calls for a fairer, more equal Germany have gained little traction.

Attempts to criticise Merkel's refugee policy have also fallen flat as the SPD, as the junior coalition partner, can't credibly claim to have opposed her decisions at the height of the crisis.

Schulz has also been accused of throwing in the towel too soon by already stating that he plans to stand for re-election as SPD leader even if he loses the election.

"Who is going to go out and fight for a candidate who seems to have accepted defeat?" asked the Tagesspiegel.