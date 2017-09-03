South Korean President Moon Jae-In called for the "strongest punishment" against North Korea, including new United Nations sanctions, after Pyongyang said it successfully tested a hydrogen bomb Sunday.

Moon called for "all diplomatic measures including UNSC sanctions resolutions to completely isolate North Korea", presidential security adviser Chung Eui-Yong said after an emergency National Security Council meeting.

The South would discuss deploying "the strongest strategic assets of the US military", he cited Moon as saying -- potentially a reference to tactical nuclear weapons which were withdrawn by Washington in 1991.