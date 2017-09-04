Rohingya refugees reaching the Bangladeshi fishing village of Shah Porir Dwip described bombs exploding near their homes and their family members being burned alive. (File photo by PTI)

Tens of thousands of Rohingya Muslims are fleeing Myanmar from a deepening refugee crisis, and their condition has worsened after a military crackdown in the country’s Rakhine state.

Rohingya refugees reaching the Bangladeshi fishing village of Shah Porir Dwip described bombs exploding near their homes and their family members being burned alive. The number of refugees in the country has reached 87,000 now.

Civilians who escaped the violence have narrated the horrific instances of their sons and daughters being beheaded and the villages being burnt to the ground by the Myanmar’s military and paramilitary forces.

As the minority Muslim community reels from persecution and displacement, we see an oft-repeated horror from recent history that many communities of ethnic or religious minority and others displaced by war have faced.

According to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), 2016, the number of people forcibly displaced worldwide as a result of persecution, conflict, violence, or human rights violations stood at 65.6 million in 2016, sharply up from 33.9 million in 1997.

That was an increase of 300,000 people over the previous year, and the world’s forcibly displaced population remained at a record high. The UNICEF reports that nearly 50 million children have been uprooted from their homes, 28 million of them driven from their homes due to conflicts and millions more are migrating from war-torn regions in the hope of finding a safe life.

UNHCR estimated that at least 10 million people were stateless or at risk of statelessness in 2016.

However, data from governments and reported to UNHCR were limited to 3.2 million stateless individuals in 75 countries. As much as 51 percent of the children were below 18 years. The number of new displacements was equivalent to 20 people being forced to flee their homes every minute in 2016, the report said.

Turkey hosts the largest number of refugees in the world giving shelter to 2.9 million refugees according to the UNHCR report in 2016.

More than half of the refugees, 55 percent to be precise, come from three countries ie Syria, Afghanistan, and South Sudan.

1. Syria

On September 2, 2015, the image of a little boy Alan Kurdi, a Kurdish Syrian who drowned in the Mediterranean Sea, sparked an international outcry on the refugee crisis in the war-torn country of Syria. The civil war which broke out on March 15, 2015 between President Bashar Al-Assad and the rebel forces, resulted in the death of more than 475,000 civilians and displaced 7.6 million Syrians, the UN report said.

2. Colombia

Colombia has the second highest number of internally displaced persons in the world — 6 million people — due to a crisis caused by internal fighting. The Colombian Conflict, a war between the Colombian government and FARC (known in English as the Common Alternative Revolutionary Force) rebels is the main cause for people being displaced within the country. Apart from the internally displaced, about 250,000 Colombian refugees live in Equador.

3. Afghanistan

The UN reports that there are 2.5 million Afghan refugees in the world. Due to the ongoing conflict, insecurity, unemployment, and poverty in Afghanistan, the Afghan government has had difficulty coping with its internally displaced population, and the influx of returnees in a short period of time.

4. Iraq

The UNHCR reported that the number of refugees fleeing the country has reached 2 million and that within Iraq there are an estimated 1.7 million internally displaced people. The Iraq war, throughout 30 years of conflicts, has seen an increase in the number of refugees from the country.

5. South Sudan

The prolonged war in the newest African country has displaced at least 1.6 million people. Political conflict, compounded by economic woes and drought, has caused massive displacement, raging violence, and dire food shortages A little more than 200,000 refugees were able to return home in 2015. Meanwhile, just 0.66 percent of the world’s refugees were approved for resettlement in another country.