Japan at UN calls for new North Korea sanctions resolution
By AFP | Published: 04th September 2017 08:53 PM |
Last Updated: 04th September 2017 08:53 PM
UNITED NATIONS: Japan today urged the UN Security Council to agree on a plan to draft a new sanctions resolution to punish North Korea after its sixth nuclear test.
"We cannot waste any more time," Japanese Ambassador Koro Bessho told reporters ahead of an emergency council meeting.
"We need North Korea to feel the pressure - if they go down this road there will be consequences."