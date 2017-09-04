PM Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Michel Temer discuss partnership based on common global vision at BRICS summit
Published: 04th September 2017

XIAMEN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met Brazilian President Michel Temer and discussed a partnership based on a "common global vision".
The two leaders met in this southeastern Chinese city on the sidelines of the ninth BRICS Summit.
"A partnership based on a common global vision & shared democratic values. PM @narendramodi engages with Brazilian President @MichelTemer," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.
During the last BRICS Summit in Goa in October, Modi and Temer held a similar bilateral meeting with Temer.