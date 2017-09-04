COLOMBO: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena vowed today to defend the military after a rights group filed lawsuits against a former general for alleged human rights abuses during the final phase of the conflict with the LTTE. Sirisena's remarks came as Human rights groups filed lawsuits in Brazil and Colombia against Sri Lanka's ambassador in Latin America Jagath Jayasuriya. Jayasuriya was a commander in the final stages of the civil war with separatist Tamil rebels in 2009.

Tens of thousands of Tamils - and the rebel leadership - were killed at the end of the conflict, in which both sides were accused of atrocities. Referring to the lawsuit filed against Jayasuriya, Sirisena said, "I will not allow any war hero to be touched by anyone for defending the country". "This was an action taken outside Sri Lanka by an NGO sympathetic to the LTTE. I will not bow to their commands," Sirisena said during his Freedom Party's 66th-anniversary convention.

The president said when he took over in January 2015 from his predecessor Mahinda Rajapaksa Sri Lanka was on the verge of being slapped economic sanctions due to war crimes allegations being levelled through the UN human rights council resolutions. "My government managed to stop that. The world leaders assured me support to carry on with reconciliation and protection of human rights," Sirisena stressed. He said his unity government arrangement with his party’s main rival, the UNP led by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, was the reason for his success in countering international threats by way of economic sanctions against Sri Lanka. Sirisena’s address came amidst speculation that some of his party members may leave the government to sit in opposition.