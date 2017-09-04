Two Nepalese arrested with Rs 68.2 lakh demonetised Indian notes
By PTI | Published: 04th September 2017 08:42 PM
Last Updated: 04th September 2017 08:42 PM
KATHMANDU: Two Nepalese nationals have been arrested and demonetised Indian currency worth Rs 68.2 lakh was seized from them in Kathmandu, police said.
Krishna Kumari Rai, 41, of Kohalpur, Banke district and Arjun Bhandari, 29, of Srinath Municipality of Gorkha district, were arrested yesterday.
The police have confiscated from them Rs 68.2 lakh Indian bank notes in denominations of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500.
They were carrying the demonetised notes with a view to cheat local people, according to the Nepal police.
A police investigation has been launched.