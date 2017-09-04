FILE - This combination of photos show North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on April 29, 2017. | AP

WASHINGTON: The US is considering stopping "all trade" with any country doing business with North Korea, US President Donald Trump has said in a tweet.

The US President's threat on Sunday came after North Korea's official media has announced that the country had successfully detonated a hydrogen bomb capable of being carried by an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), Xinhua news agency reported.

In an earlier tweet, Trump called the words and actions of North Korea "very hostile and dangerous" to the US.

Trump also said he will be meeting with White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, Secretary of Defense James Mattis and other military leaders at the White House to discuss the North Korea issue.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Sunday, expressing firm opposition to and strong condemnation of the nuclear test by North Korea.

"North Korea has ignored the international community's widespread opposition and conducted a nuclear test again. The Chinese government expresses resolute objection to and strong condemnation of it," the ministry's statement said.