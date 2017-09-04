Tang Yungai is with the China Radio International in the Hindi service department. (ANI

XIAMEN (CHINA): Despite all eyes on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS Summit, a certain Chinese journalist has grabbed headlines, all thanks to her nonchalant Hindi-speaking skills.

Tang Yungai, a Chinese reporter with the China Radio International in the Hindi service department, while speaking to ANI, said that she loves India and has formally studied Hindi at a university here.

“As a Hindi leaner, I would just like to say that I love India and I travel with many Indian people and after meeting so many Indian people I came to know that Indians are very honest and they are very good and that’s why I love India so much,” said Tang Yungai, in fluent Hindi.

Tang Yungai, who is also referred to as Sapna, further said that she believes India and China’s relations would get better and thrive, adding, “It will also be good for our work in the future.”

Talking about the Doklam issue, Yungai said, “We shall wait and see what happens; both the President and the Prime Minister are going to have a talk soon.”

Yungai seemed particularly fascinated with the Indian Cinema. She said, “People in China watched the film 'Dangal' and loved it here. Aamir Khan’s character was not handsome looking in the film, but the Chinese people still loved him.”

Yungai concluded by singing a famous Hindi song - 'Aa ja re' - from Indian classic 'Noorie' and folded her hands in 'Namastey' - a formal way to greet people in India.

Meanwhile, the BRICS Summit plenary session is underway at Xiamen.

While Chinese President Jinping, in his opening address, stressed on striking a balance between the speed of growth and the quality of growth, Prime Minister Modi called for a greater cooperation between the BRICS member-nations for ensuring global stability and peace, in his address.