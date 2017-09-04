Will not allow another war on Korean peninsula: China
By AFP | Published: 04th September 2017 08:36 PM |
Last Updated: 04th September 2017 08:36 PM | A+A A- |
UNITED NATIONS: China on Monday again urged diplomatic talks to address the crisis with North Korea and warned at the UN Security Council that it will not allow chaos and war on the Korean peninsula.
"The situation on the peninsula is deteriorating constantly as we speak, falling into a vicious circle," said Chinese Ambassador Liu Jieyi.
"The peninsula issue must be resolved peacefully. China will never allow chaos and war on the peninsula."