China said will never allow chaos and war on the peninsula. (File | AP)

UNITED NATIONS: China on Monday again urged diplomatic talks to address the crisis with North Korea and warned at the UN Security Council that it will not allow chaos and war on the Korean peninsula.

"The situation on the peninsula is deteriorating constantly as we speak, falling into a vicious circle," said Chinese Ambassador Liu Jieyi.

"The peninsula issue must be resolved peacefully. China will never allow chaos and war on the peninsula."