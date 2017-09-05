More than 1.7 million Muslims from around the world have arrived in Saudi Arabia for the start of the annual hajj pilgrimage this week. (Photo: AP)

CAIRO: Fifty-four Egyptian pilgrims died during the annual Haj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, officials said here on Tuesday.

Head of Egypt's Medical Haj Mission Ahmed el Ansary said that the ages of the victims varied between 60 to 85, reports Xinhua news agency.

This year's pilgrimage started on August 30 with 2.3 million pilgrims, including 1.8 million foreigners, participating. It ended on Monday.

Haj is the most important ritual among Muslims in the world, as almost all Muslims should perform it at least once in their lifetime.