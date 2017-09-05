VIENTIANE: Air transport officials of member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are gathering in Laos to discuss the ASEAN Single Aviation Market, which is seen as one of the key milestones in developing the ASEAN Economic Community.

The ASEAN officials reaffirmed their commitment to driving their vision and dreams one step closer to becoming reality in the near future, according to the 36th ASEAN Air Transport Working Group (ATWG) and other related meetings which kicked off Monday here, Xinhua news agency reported.

"At the meeting, which is scheduled to last till Thursday, officials will focus on key decisions reached at the previous ATWG meeting, particularly completing key economic and technical elements to implement the open skies policy," Director General of Lao Civil Aviation Department Vanhpheng Chanthaphone said.

Vanhpheng, who is also chair of the ATWG, said the meeting also focused on key performance indicators to monitor the implementation of the Kuala Lumpur Transport Strategy Plan, which is targeted for submission to the 43rd Senior Transport Officials Meeting (STOM) for consideration and approval.

The ASEAN Single Aviation Market, also known as the ASEAN Open Sky Agreement/Policy, is the region's major aviation policy. It is geared towards the development of a unified and single aviation market among ASEAN members in Southeast Asia.