SAO PAULO: Brazilian police killed 10 suspected members of a gang of burglars during a shootout in a rich area of Sao Paulo, officials said Monday.

The gang "was responsible for more than 20 burglaries and robberies of homes" in districts such as Morumbi where the shootout erupted late Sunday, security officials said in a statement.

Witnesses cited by Brazilian media said gang members armed with rifles occupied a home and took four hostages.

They ended up trying to drive away and being chased by police, reports said.

The statement did not say whether any officers were hurt.