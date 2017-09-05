Kenya's Opposition leader Raila Odinga sets conditions to take part in poll re-run
NAIROBI: Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday set several conditions for taking part in a presidential vote re-run on October 17 after the Supreme Court annulled last month's poll won by President Uhuru Kenyatta.
His conditions include the sacking of several election commission officials, a review of the electronic transmission of results and for all eight presidential candidates who took part in the August 8 poll to be allowed to contest in the upcoming election.