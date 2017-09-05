DHAKA: Gunshots and explosions today rocked the Bangladeshi capital after police laid a siege to a sixstorey building where suspected militants belonging to an outlawed Islamist group behind the country's worst terror attack were holed up.

Bangladesh's elite anti-crime Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has evacuated residents in the neighbourhood area after two Islamists were arrested from the central Tangail district.

The RAB has prepared to launch an offensive at a militant hideout here.

Officials and witnesses said the RAB troops cordoned off the building after midnight yesterday and asked the neo-JMB militants to give-up but they have so far responded with gunshots and petrol bombs.

RAB's director general Benajir Ahmed said their intel suggested seven persons, including militant leader Abdullah, two of his associates, his two wives and two children were holed up on a fourth floor of the apartment building.

He said the RAB men managed to contact who said he had over 50 improvised explosives devices (IED) with him, indicating the militants were capable to fight back in the face of a security assault.

"We are yet trying to evade the assault and trying to convince the militants to surrender so the lives of the innocent children and women could be saved," he said.

A spokesman of RAB, which draws personnel from army, navy, air force and police, earlier described Abdullah to be a "dangerous militant".

"We spoke on the phone with one suspect inside. We are continuing our communication. We have also successfully moved all residents to safety," Police commander Mufty Mahmud Khan said.

He said 65 other residents have been evacuated from the building.

Residents at the neighbourhood said the "militants"

blasted some crude bombs as the RAB raided the building.

Neo-JMB is inclined to Islamic State and carried out the July 1, 2016 militant attack on a posh Dhaka cafe where 22 people, including an Indian girl, were killed.

Bangladesh witnessed a spate of attacks on secular activists, foreigners and religious minorities since 2013.

The country launched a massive crackdown on militants specially after the Dhaka cafe attack.