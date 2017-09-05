XIAMEN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for a coordinated action and cooperation from the BRICS member-countries to counter the threats posed by terrorism and cyber crimes.

"The BRICS member-countries should form collective policies and actions on the following and noble commitments: First, creating a safe world by an organised and coordinated action and cooperation in areas on three issues - counter-terrorism, cyber security and disaster management," Prime Minister Modi said, while addressing the ‘Dialogue of Emerging Markets and Developing Countries’ in Xiamen.

Prime Minister Modi said the development agenda of the BRICS countries lies with “sabka saath, sabka vikas”.

“The bedrock of our development agenda lies in the notion of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ and we need to work together to create a greener world and mitigate the menace of climate change,” Prime Minister Modi added.

Calling for an inclusive world, where the poorest of the poor are integrated into the financial mainstream, the Prime Minister said, "The countries present here together will have an impact on the world. So it is our sovereign duty that whatever we do should make a better world brick-by-brick through BRICS."



Prime Minister Modi also urged the BRICS nations to "work collectively for a digital, skilled, healthier, equitable, and a harmonious world."

Highlighting India’s growing engagement with Africa in multiple sectors and the International Solar Alliance, Prime Minister Modi said, "The BRICS countries should team up with the International Solar Alliance for mutual gains through a proper utilisation of solar power."



The Prime Minister also pitched for setting up of a BRICS credit rating agency to counter the western rating institutions and cater to the financial needs of sovereign and corporate entities of developing nations.



In the earlier address at the Plenary Session of the BRICS Summit, Prime Minister Modi had said that a separate rating agency would help the economies of the member countries as well as other developing nations. President Xi Jinping is chairing the Emerging Market Economies and Developing Countries Dialogue and said countries need to oppose protectionism and re-balance globalisation to make it more sustainable.