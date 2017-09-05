DAMASCUS: Syria's army broke a years-long Islamic State group siege on the government enclave of Deir Ezzor city on Tuesday, entering into a military base, state media said.

"The Syrian Arab Army has advanced on the Brigade 137 base front on the western side of Deir Ezzor city and broken the siege imposed by the Daesh organisation," state news agency SANA said, using the Arabic acronym for IS.