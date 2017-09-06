A general view during a plenary session at the Parliament of Catalonia in Barcelona, Spain on Wednesday. (Photo | AP)

BARCELONA: Catalonia's regional parliament on Wednesday agreed to vote on a disputed bill that paves the way for a referendum on independence from Spain on October 1 which is fiercely opposed by Madrid.

The motion to vote on the bill was approved with 72 votes in favour, 60 against and three abstentions amid jeers from opponents of independence for the wealthy northeastern region of Spain.