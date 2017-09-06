NAY PYI TAW: India and Myanmar today agreed that terrorism remains one of the most significant threats to peace and stability in the region and the fight against the menace should also include strong measures against countries and entities who finance and provide sanctuary to terrorists. In a joint statement issued after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's talks with State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, the two sides called on the international community to end selective and partial approaches to combating terrorism.

The two leaders discussed the security situation prevailing along their borders and expressed concern at various incidents of terrorism and extremist-inspired violence that have taken place in their countries. The two sides agreed that the fight against terrorism should target not only terrorists, terror organisations and networks, but also identify, hold accountable and take strong measures against States and entities that encourage, support or finance terrorism, provide sanctuary to terrorists and terror groups, the statement said. Myanmar condemned the recent terror attacks during the Amarnath Yatra in India as also various acts of terror perpetrated by terrorists from across the borders. On its part, India condemned the recent terrorist attacks in northern Rakhine State, wherein several members of the Myanmar security forces lost their lives. "Both sides agreed that terrorism violates human rights and there should, therefore, be no glorification of terrorists as martyrs," the joint statement said. They jointly called for the expeditious finalisation and adoption of a Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism by the United Nations General Assembly, it added.

Recognising that maintenance of security and stability along the common border is essential for the socio-economic development of the peoples of the border areas, Myanmar reaffirmed its respect of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India. Myanmar also vowed not to allow any insurgent group to utilise its soil to undertake hostile acts against India, the statement said. Prime Minister Modi appreciated the measures taken by Myanmar towards peace and national reconciliation and commended the on-going peace process in the country. He noted that peace and stability in Myanmar are of the highest priority to India and reiterated India's continued support to Myanmar in consolidating democratic institutions in the country and for the emergence of a democratic Federal Republic, the statement said.

Noting that the situation in the troubled Rakhine State had a developmental as well as a security dimension, the two sides agreed to bring about overall socio-economic development there by undertaking both infrastructure and socio-economic projects, particularly in the spheres of education, health, agriculture and allied activities. Myanmar welcomed India's offer of assistance under the Rakhine State Development Programme and the two sides agreed to finalize the implementation modalities within the next few months, the statement added.