President Erdogan compares anti-Turkey statements by Germany to 'Nazism'
By AFP | Published: 06th September 2017 06:28 PM |
Last Updated: 06th September 2017 06:28 PM
ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday compared anti-Turkey statements by German politicians to "Nazism" after Chancellor Angela Merkel said she would seek to end talks on Ankara's accession to the EU.
"I'm not saying you're a Nazi, a fascist. I am explaining the incident... This incident is Nazism. This is fascism," Erdogan said, reacting to comments made by Merkel and Martin Schulz, her Social Democratic rival, during a televised debate ahead of elections on September 24.