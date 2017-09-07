TOKYO: A 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit off Japan's Bonin Islands today but there was no tsunami risk, seismologists said. The quake hit at a depth of 450 kilometres (280 miles) at 02:27 am (17:27 GMT) 770 kilometres south of Shimoda, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake poses no tsunami risk. A 9.0-magnitude earthquake in March 2011 triggered a massive and deadly tsunami, which smashed into a power station and sparked the world's worst atomic accident since Chernobyl in 1986. Tokyo Electric is working to clean up and dismantle the reactors in a process that is expected to take at least four decades.