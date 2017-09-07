BEIJING: China will not allow new shared-use bikes in Beijing as the capital is flooded with such two-wheelers thrown all around the footpaths.

There are 2.35 million shared-use bikes from 15 companies on the streets of Beijing, said a spokesperson of the Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport.

Shared-use bikes, the number of which surged here in the past year, have led to haphazard parking and obstructions in crowded areas such as subway entrances and shopping malls, the spokesperson said, while acknowledging their role in promoting low-carbon transportation and alleviating congestion.

The commission plans to formulate a guideline to better regulate shared-use bikes, requiring district-level transport authorities to enhance supervision of bicycle parking. In addition, the city will ban shared-use electric bikes for parking and safety reasons and violators will be punished, said the spokesperson.

For the same reasons, some big cities such as Shanghai, Guangzhou and Wuhan have also banned new shared-use bikes from being stationed in the cities.

Shanghai, which issued the ban in mid-last month, will launch a month-long campaign to crack down on parking chaos and new bikes, its transport commission said.

According to BigData-Research, 19 million people used shared-use bikes last year, and the number is expected to rise to 50 million this year.