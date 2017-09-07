BEIJING: China said on Thursday that it had lodged a diplomatic protest with South Korea following its announcement that it would increase deployments of a US anti-missile system in the wake of North Korea's recent nuclear test.

"We urge the Republic of Korea and the United States to take seriously the security concerns and interests of China and regional countries, halt deployment progress and withdraw all the relevant equipment," foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a regular press briefing.

Beijing has "lodged stern representations with the Republic of Korea," he added.



