The murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh, editor of 'Lankesh Patrike' by unidentified assailants at her residence in Bengaluru has reignited the issue of safety of journalists in our country. The Karnataka government has announced a special investigating team (SIT) to probe into the murder. Also, Lankesh's brother Indrajit has demanded a CBI investigation into the case.

According to the 'Committee to Protect Journalists' an independent, nonprofit organisation that promotes press freedom worldwide said that 48 journalists have been killed in 2016 alone in the world.The committee puts a spotlight on countries where journalists are murdered and their killers go unpunished.

The committee also reports since 1992, a whopping number of 1,252 journalists killed of which the assailant's motive was confirmed whereas in 491 cases, the assailant's motive was not clear. In India since 1992, 40 journalists have been killed. The country with the highest number of journalists killed in Iraq followed by Syria and Philippines. Around 104 media workers are murdered since 1992, the report said.

The Guardian reports that in at least 40% of cases, the victims reportedly received threats before they were killed. Threats are rarely investigated by authorities and in only a handful of cases adequate protection was provided.

India ranks ninth in a list of the twenty deadliest countries for journalists. Nine journalists have died in the last four years and many face death threats on a regular basis, said a report in Newslaundry.

Here is a list of journalists in the world who were killed for simply doing their job.

1. Anna Politkovskaya

She was a Russian journalist, writer and human right activist known for her opposition to the policies of President Vladimir Putin for his waging of the Second Chenchen War (1999-200). Anna was murdered on 7th October 2006 in the elevator of her apartment.

2. Javier Valdez Cardenas

A Mexican journalist and founder of Riodoce, a newspaper, Cardenas wrote extensively on drug trafficking and organized crime during Mexican Drug War. On May 15th, 2017 he was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in his office.

3. Lasantha Manilal Wickrematunge

A Sri Lankan journalist, politician and human rights activist. He was the founder of The Sunday Leader and Leader Publications. A virulent critic of the Sri Lankan president Mahinda Rajapaksa government, Wickrematunge was shot dead when he was commuting to work on 8th January 2009.

4. Noor Ahmed Woori

He was an Afghan journalist, a former New York Times journalist who worked for a radio station in Afghanistan. He was found burned and mutilated inside a plastic bag on 23rd January 2014.

5. Anja Niedringhaus

She was a German photojournalist who worked for American news agency Associated Press. She covered Afghanistan for several years before she was killed on Friday, 4th April 2014, while covering the presidential election after an Afghan policemen opened fire.

6. Rupert Hamer

He was a British journalist and at the time of his death, he was a defence correspondent for The Sunday Mirror. He was killed in an explosion on 9 January 2010. Hamer became the first British journalist who died in Afghanistan.

7. Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi

The double murder of the couple Bangladeshi journalist still remains unsolved. Sagar Sarovar was a broadcast news editor for Maasranga Television. He was also a founder and leader of the Forum Energy Reporters. Meherun Nahar Runi was a senior television reporter for ATN Bangla, where she had been working at least since 2001. The two died on multiple stab wounds on 11th February 2012 at their residence. The case was also closely watched by journalists and international press freedom organisations.

In the past 10 years, around 30% of murdered journalists were first taken captive. The majority of whom were tortured, amplifying the killers’ message of intimidation to the media community, The Guardian said.

