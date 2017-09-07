YANGON: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today visited the grave of last Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar here and paid his respects.

Modi visited the 'Mazar' of the emperor here and paid floral tributes.

The prime minister also tweeted a picture of himself at the Mughal ruler's grave.

Zafar, who was also a prolific Urdu poet and calligrapher, died at the age of 87 in then Rangoon, where he was exiled to by the British after the revolt of 1857.