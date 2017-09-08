MEXICO CITY: At least 15 people were killed in a powerful 8.2-magnitude earthquake in Mexico, an official said Friday, as 10 more bodies were found in the southern city of Juchitan.

"The death toll is 15 in all... based on the figures from each state," the head of the disaster management agency, Ricardo de la Cruz, told TV station Milenio after the quake, the most powerful to hit Mexico in a century.