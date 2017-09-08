Image used for representational purpose only

ISLAMABAD: At least four miners died today after inhaling toxic gases inside a coal mine in Pakistan's south-western Balochistan province, media reports said.

The incident took place in Sanjidi coal mine, located some 45 km away from the provincial capital of Quetta, in which, two other miners were rendered unconscious.

The miners were working thousands of feet deep inside the mine when suddenly the poisonous gas filled the space, Dawn News reported.

Rescue workers retrieved the bodies and shifted the unconscious men to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Officials of the Balochistan Mines and Mineral Department also reached the spot to look into the incident, the Dawn News said.

Earlier this year, in February, eight miners had died of suffocation inside a coal mine in Balochistan province after the mine caved in following a huge explosion.