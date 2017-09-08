Hurricane Irma: Governor says all Florida residents 'should be prepared to evacuate'
By AFP | Published: 08th September 2017 10:44 PM
MIAMI: Florida Governor Rick Scott warned today that all of the state's 20 million inhabitants should be prepared to evacuate as Hurricane Irma bears down for a direct hit.
"Do not ignore evacuation orders. Remember, we can rebuild your home, we can't rebuild your life. All Floridians should be prepared to evacuate soon."