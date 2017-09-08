This Sept. 6, 2017 photo shows storm damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in St. Martin. Irma cut a path of devastation across the northern Caribbean, leaving thousands homeless after destroying buildings and uprooting trees. | AP

PARIS: Hurricane Irma has claimed nine lives on France's Caribbean islands of St Martin and St Barthelemy and seven people are missing, Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said Friday.

Collomb issued the update following conflicting figures given by the French government on Thursday about the loss of life caused by the storm, with earlier tolls ranging between four and eight.

"This toll should be treated with caution because we might still discover new victims that we haven't found yet," Collomb said.

There were 112 people injured, including two seriously, he added.

He said there had been "some scenes of looting" and that extra security forces were being sent to the islands to restore order.

A 455-strong security contingent is on its their way to St Martin and another 187 will follow, he said, adding that "the law and order problems should be resolved".