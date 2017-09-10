KARACHI: Twelve people of a family, including two women, drowned today after being swept away by strong waves at the Hawksbay beach in the Pakistani port city of Karachi. "Initially, three members of the family were caught up in the high tides and were swept away.

The rest of the family members drowned while trying to rescue them," said Faisal Edhi of the Edhi foundation. "11 bodies have been recovered so far," said Edhi. They were the residents of Nazimabad area.

This year, there have been a number of incidents in which people have drowned at Karachi's coastal areas. Last month, eight people, who were on a picnic at the same beach, drowned. Since May this year, some 40 people have been swept away by strong waves at the coastal beach areas.