At least 34 civilians killed in Russia airstrikes near Deir Ezzor city in Syria: Sources
By AFP | Published: 10th September 2017 09:13 PM |
Last Updated: 10th September 2017 09:13 PM
LEBANON: At least 34 civilians were killed on Sunday when Russian warplanes targeted ferries carrying them across the Euphrates River near Syria's eastern city of Deir Ezzor, a monitor said.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor initially reported 21 deaths in Russian air strikes but later raised the toll to 34, saying that "more bodies have been found in the river".