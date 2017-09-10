QUETTA: The official sources in Pakistan have said that samples from the two bodies, found in a mountainous area of Mastung district on Thursday night, have been sent to Islamabad for a DNA test to ascertain identity of the deceased as it might be of the Chinese couple who were kidnapped in Quetta’s Jinnah Town on May 24.

The bodies were beyond recognition when they were shifted to the civil hospital in Mastung, from where they were sent to the Combined Military Hospital in Quetta, the Dawn reported.

A security official said, “The bodies that have been found in Mastung were in very bad condition, they were just skeletons.”

“Shoes worn by the two were also found on the bodies,” the official added.

According to the sources, Chinese officials have been approached to get samples from relatives of the couple for the DNA test.

Earlier, Pakistan's Interior Ministry said that evidence regarding the murder had revealed that the couple were offered security cover, but they refused to accept it.

Security and intelligence agencies have looked into the background of the incident and reviewed the photographs of the kidnapped pair to reach their assessment.

Lee Zing Yang, 24, and Meng Li Si, 26, were abducted by armed men pretending to be policemen. The Islamic State had claimed that it had executed them.

It had also emerged during the investigation that the two Chinese nationals had been taken into police custody from Quetta's Kharotabad area some time ago and were informed about threat to their security.