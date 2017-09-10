CAIRO: At least eight terrorists were killed today by the Egyptian security forces who raided their hideout in the country's Ard Ellewa district, a security official said.

Five policemen, including three officers, were also injured in the shootout, the official said.

Police raided an apartment in Ard Ellewa district on a tip off that terrorists are hiding there and preparing to launch attacks, the state-run news agency MENA reported.

When the police forces approached to the apartment, terrorists opened fire on them, the official added.

Terrorist attacks, mainly targeting police and military, increased after the ouster of Islamist president Mohamed Morsi in 2013 by military following massive protests against his rule.

Hundreds of police and army personnel have been killed since then.