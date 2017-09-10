MIAMI: Hurricane Irma's eyewall slammed into the lower Florida Keys Sunday, lashing the island chain with fearsome wind gusts.

The eye of the Category 4 storm was 15 miles (24 kilometers) southeast of Key West, bringing winds up to 130 miles per hour and threatening dangerous storm surges.

"This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation!" the National Weather Service in Key West had said, urging those who had not heeded dire warnings to evacuate to take shelter "now to protect your life!"