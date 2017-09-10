PYONGYANG: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un hosted a grand celebration on the successful test of the country's sixth and strongest nuclear bomb, saying the test is a "great victory" and lauded the country’s nuclear scientists and technicians.

"The recent test of the H-bomb is the great victory won by the Korean people at the cost of their blood while tightening their belts in the arduous period,” the Guardian quoted Kim as saying.

The celebrations, honouring the success of Hydrogen bomb, also coincided with the 69th anniversary of the founding of North Korea which was held in Pyongyang on Saturday.

Celebrations by North Korea comes as the UN secretary general Antonio Guterres said the showdown over North Korea’s nuclear and missile programme was the world’s worst crisis “in years”.

Kim praised the developers in his own remarks as “taking the lead” in attaining the “final goal of completing the state nuclear force” in line with his parallel pursuit of nuclear and economic development.

Ri Hong-sop, head of North Korea’s nuclear weapons institute, and Hong Sung-mu, deputy director of the munitions industry department attended the celebration.KCNA said on Sunday the scientists and technicians “brought the great auspicious event in national history, an extra-large event through the perfect success in the test of H-bomb.”

The United States has called on the United Nations Security Council to vote on Monday on a draft resolution for imposing new sanctions against North Korea that would include freezing the assets of leader Kim Jong Un over its sixth and powerful nuclear test.

In a separate KCNA commentary released late Saturday, the North said that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump “has not yet fully understood the meaning and stern warning” it issued via its “ICBM-ready hydrogen bomb test."