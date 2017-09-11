NEW DELHI: Afghanistan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani has extended his country’s support for India’s permanent membership in United Nations Security Council.



“Afghanistan strongly and openly supports India's bid for permanent membership of UN Security Council,” Rabbani said on Monday in a joint press conference with his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj.



He said Afghanistan’s friendship with India does not mean hostility towards other countries in its neighborhood.



Rabbani said terrorism and violent extremism is threatening Afghanistan and India as well as the stability of the region.

“Current regional trends bring India and Afghanistan closer than ever to protect and achieve our socio-economic, security and trade interests,” he said.



India and Afghanistan agreed to remain united in dealing with the challenges posed by cross border terrorism.



Without mentioning Pakistan, Sushma said, "India remain united in overcoming the challenges posed by cross border terrorism and safe havens and sanctuaries to both our countries. We support national peace and reconciliation in an atmosphere free from violence and within the framework of Afghanistan’s Constitution."

Intensifying relationship with Afghanistan, Swaraj said New Delhi’s friendship with Kabul is an article of faith which has a spiritual and civilisation connection with India.

She said India will continue to work and help Afghanistan in their efforts to build secure, stable, peaceful, prosperous, united and inclusive nation.



"We commenced Air Freight Corridor in June 2017 to provide direct access to farmers of Afghanistan to the Indian markets. India-Afghanistan trade & investment show in New Delhi on September 27-30, 2017 will provide opportunity to bring businesses together,” she said.



In the areas of connectivity and transit for Afghanistan, she announced that both the countries are expediting the development of Chahbahar Port in trilateral cooperation with Iran.



Swaraj also said that both ministers jointly agreed to embark on a New Development Partnership in keeping with the priorities of Afghanistan and the main focus will continue on building governance and democratic institutions; human resource capacity and skill development."

"India will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Afghanistan in realising their dreams,” she said.

Earlier, Rabbani held delegation level talks with Swaraj aimed at advancing 'India Afghanistan Strategic Partnership Council in New Delhi on Monday.



The two countries also signed four agreements in areas like health and transport.