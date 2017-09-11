ISLAMABAD: A senior Pakistani military commander said on Sunday that the Army would "respond aggressively" to any "Indian miscalculation or misadventure" along the Line of Control (LoC).

Corps Commander Rawalpindi Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza made the remarks while visiting the Battal and Dawarandi sectors along the LoC. Raza "reiterated the resolve to respond aggressively and effectively to any Indian miscalculation or misadventure along the LoC," Radio Pakistan reported.

His remarks came just a day after a 22-year-old civilian was injured in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistani Army along the LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

India's External Affairs Ministry had said last month that despite repeated calls for restraint and call to adhere to the ceasefire understanding of 2003 for maintaining peace and tranquillity, Pakistan forces have carried out 301 incidents of unprovoked ceasefire violations along the LoC this year.