Dalai Lama calls on Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi for peaceful end to Rohingya crisis
By AFP | Published: 11th September 2017 02:35 PM |
Last Updated: 11th September 2017 02:35 PM | A+A A- |
NEW DELHI: The Dalai Lama has urged Aung San Suu Kyi to find a peaceful solution to the crisis in Myanmar and expressed concerns about violence that has led around 300,000 Muslim Rohingya to flee the Buddhist-majority country.
"I appeal to you and your fellow leaders to reach out to all sections of society to try to restore friendly relations throughout the population in a spirit of peace and reconciliation," the top Buddhist leader said in a letter to Myanmar's de-facto leader seen by AFP.