MADRID: Spain's data protection watchdog said Monday it has slapped Facebook with a fine of 1.2 million euros ($1.4 million) for failing to prevent its users' data being accessed by advertisers.

Facebook has collected personal data from its users in Spain without obtaining their "unequivocal consent" and without informing them how such information would be used, the Spanish Data Protection Agency said in a statement.