Facebook fined by Spanish Data Protection Agency for breaking privacy laws
By AFP | Published: 11th September 2017 04:56 PM |
Last Updated: 11th September 2017 04:56 PM
MADRID: Spain's data protection watchdog said Monday it has slapped Facebook with a fine of 1.2 million euros ($1.4 million) for failing to prevent its users' data being accessed by advertisers.
Facebook has collected personal data from its users in Spain without obtaining their "unequivocal consent" and without informing them how such information would be used, the Spanish Data Protection Agency said in a statement.