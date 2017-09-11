KARACHI: Five members of the minority Shia Hazara community, including two women, were killed on Sunday in an attack by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province.

The gunmen targeted a car in Kuchluck area of Quetta while it was coming from the Chaman border crossing area, police said. The firing took place when the travellers had stopped at a filling station to refuel their vehicle. Five people of the Shia Hazara community, including two women, died in the attack, the Express Tribune reported.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri expressed grief at the incident and strongly condemned the terrorist attack. He directed authorities that the culprits should be arrested and brought to justice.

This is not the first time that members of the Hazara community have been targeted in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan. Earlier this year, in July, four Hazara men were ambushed and killed in the Mastung area.

In October last year, gunmen opened fire on a bus carrying Hazara men and women in Quetta. Four women were killed in that attack.