PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron will fly to the Caribbean island of St Martin late Monday to meet victims of Hurricane Irma and confer with local officials, Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said.

"He will be there on Tuesday morning," Collomb said on Sunday after meeting Macron at the Elysee presidential palace. The island, badly hit by Irma on Wednesday, is divided between France and the Netherlands, whose part is called Sint Maarten.