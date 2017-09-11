QUETTA/PAKISTAN: Pakistani police say gunmen have shot and killed four Shiite Muslims in an apparent sectarian attack.

Police officer Mohammad Khan said Monday that two other people were wounded in the overnight shooting near Quetta, in the southwestern Baluchistan province.

Those killed were members of the Shiite Hazara, a minority group in Pakistan and Afghanistan. Khan says they were travelling to Quetta from Afghanistan but he was not sure of their nationality. The vehicle was attacked when they stopped for fuel.

No one claimed the fatal shooting. Sunni extremists view Shiites as apostates deserving of death and have carried out several sectarian attacks in Pakistan and Afghanistan in recent years.