NAPLES: Hurricane Irma made landfall for the second time in Florida on Saturday, this time striking Marco Island near the popular shopping and golf destination of Naples, US forecasters said.

The deadly hurricane hit Marco Island at 3:35 pm (1935 GMT) as a Category Three storm with top winds swirling at 115 miles (185 kilometers) per hour just 15 miles south-southeast of Naples, according to the National Hurricane Center.