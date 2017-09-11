BERLIN: Two more German citizens are believed to have been arrested in Turkey, the foreign ministry in Berlin said Monday, adding that a travel warning could follow if the detentions continue.

Foreign ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer told reporters it had "specific indications" that the two Germans, a married couple, had been taken into police custody over the weekend.

It is not known what the pair were arrested for, but Schaefer added one has apparently been released and told to leave Turkey.